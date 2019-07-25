|
|
Jared J. Przekurat
Junction City - Jared J. Przekurat, age 29 of Junction City, died July 22, 2019 at St. Michael's Hospital with his family by his side.
Jared was born August 7, 1989 in Stevens Point. He was the son of Jerry (Ginger) Przekurat and the late Donna (Pavlik) Przekurat. He attended local schools and graduated from SPASH in 2008.
After high school Jared graduated from MSTC with a degree in Instrumentation, moved to Denver, and worked for Rocky Mountain Instruments. On June 18, 2011 Jared was severely injured in an automobile accident in Colorado that resulted in a traumatic brain injury. After 7 months of hospitals and rehab he returned to Wisconsin in February 2012, where he continued his rehab and battled his injuries down to the last minute.
In his youth Jared excelled as an athlete participating in football, wrestling, and baseball. He enjoyed snowboarding, dirt bikes, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, and rebuilding motors and transmissions. Jared had a love for animals, especially his dog Lexi. He shared a special bond with his brother and sister and drove home from Colorado twice to meet his new nephews the day after they were born. He was as independent, tough as nails, fun-loving person as they come. Even through his struggles over the last 8 years, he found joy in spending time with his family and laughed often.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established through the Stevens Point Youth Baseball Association (SPYBA) for improvements to Jeff Przekurat Field at Mead Park.
Jared is survived by his father Jerry (Ginger) Przekurat, sister Jodi (Eric) Napiwocki, their children Chase & Shea, brother Josh (Jacy) Przekurat, and their children Nathan, Noah, and Eli all of Junction City. Further survivors include his paternal grandparents Marvin and Darlene Przekurat, maternal grandmother Joan Pavlik, and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother and maternal grandfather Donald Pavilk.
A private mass and burial were held at St. Michael's Church in Junction City. A celebration of Jared's life will be held on Saturday, August 3 from 1-5pm at the Mead Park Pavilion.
The Pisarski Funeral Home of Stevens Point is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 25 to July 27, 2019