Custer - Jason P. (Philip) Dahms, of Custer, WI died early Wednesday morning, October 9, 2019 as the result of an automobile accident. Age 45 Jason was born September 13 1974 in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Robert and Judith (Hancock) Dahms. He attended local grade schools, graduating from SPASH in 1993. Jason served in the National Guard Army Reserves for a number of years. Jason married Heather Halderson on June 1, 1995 in Stevens Point. After their marriage the couple settled in the Custer area. His wife Heather survives. Jason worked for the Waupaca Foundry for over 21years, and most recently was working for Schierl Tire Center, and was a driver for A 1 Purchasing in Stevens Point. He enjoyed Cars, bonfires, and doing "burnouts". His most precious time was being with his family and loved to help others when they needed help. Jason also served as a volunteer fireman for the Town of Stockton Fire Department for over 10 years.
Jason is survived by his wife Heather, his three children Dustin (fiancé Kalyssa Koziczkowski) of Stevens Point, Makayla Dahms and Ashlee Dahms both of Custer. Further survived by his siblings; David (Linda) of Custer, Sandy (Jeffery) Uhl of Amherst, Marie (Bill) Looney of Arkansas, Annette (Dale) Kurszewski of Custer, Bobby (Dari) Dahms of Bancroft, Harry (Connie) Dahms Custer Bruce (Renae) Dahms of Custer, Jorja (Jody) Zoromski of Iola and Peggy (Andrew) Dean of Stevens Point. His mother and father in law; Richard and Deanne Halderson of Plover, two sisters in laws; Jennifer Halderson of Mosinee and Katrina (Kyle) Moscinski of Junction City, and Klayton and Kash Moscinski. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M Wednesday October 16, 2019 at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 2911 Plover Road, Plover. Pastor Ben Sheets officiating. Family and friends may call from 4:00 P.M.to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday at the Pisarski Funeral Home in Plover, and from 9:30 A.M. Wednesday morning until the time for services. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019