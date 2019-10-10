|
Jason P. Dahms Age 45, of Custer, died early Wednesday morning as a result of a auto accident. Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Plover. Family and friends may call from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday evening at the funeral home and from 9:30 A.M. Wednesday morning until the time of services. A complete obituary will follow in Monday's edition of the Journal.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019