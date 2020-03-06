|
Jayne Marie Krueger Tutton Root
Stevens Point - Jayne Root of Stevens Point lost her battle with cancer on March 5, 2020. She was the most kind, caring, and thoughtful person towards everyone she encountered. Her pride and joy was her two sons, Dylan and Alec Tutton. She was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. She loved traveling and new adventures, but most of all spending time with family. Her endless love, wisdom, quick-wit, and humor will never be forgotten.
Jayne was born on May 5, 1960 to Paul and Mary Krueger of Stevens Point. She was married to Timothy Root on August 8, 2012.
Jayne is survived by her husband Timothy Root, sons Dylan Tutton (Haley), Alec Tutton (Megan), stepchildren Aaron Woltzen (Kris), Geoffrey Root (Amy), Sarah Root, sisters Jackie Krueger Mikeska and Julie Krueger, nephew Mason Mikeska and grandchildren Noah Woltzen, Ava Woltzen, and Linus Root. Her beloved granddogs Bonita, Sully, Colt, and Mosby will miss her kind spirit.
A memorial service with a luncheon to follow will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1919 Wyatt Ave. Stevens Point on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 am. A visitation will precede the service at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to House of the Dove Hospice, Marshfield, WI.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020