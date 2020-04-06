|
Jean A. Boettcher
Stevens Point - Jean Ann "Jeanne" Boettcher, age 79, returned to her heavenly home on April 3, 2020. Her devotion to her family and her strong belief in God was evident throughout her life. She was active in the congregation at St. Paul Lutheran Church since her marriage in 1962. She participated in the choir, altar guild and video projection of services.
Jeanne was born to the late Franklin and Martha Wolff in Syracuse, NY on Feb 3, 1941. She moved with her family to Oshkosh, WI in 1955. She graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1959 and Mercy School of Nursing in 1962.
She married her best friend Peter Boettcher on August 11,1962 in Oshkosh, WI. Jeanne and Pete loved the outdoors. They had two children and loved camping, fishing and taking the RV up North on weekends and vacations to Florida and Yellowstone Park. Jeanne has never missed an opening day of gun deer season since her father gave her a rifle after she shot her first buck in 1972.
Jeanne was an extraordinary nurse. She cared deeply for all people and continued nursing up until the end of her life. She worked at St. Michael's hospital for 40 years on a surgical floor and supervisor of the ambulatory surgery department and retired in 2006. Jeanne was a charter member of the St. Michael's Foundation. She currently traveled around Wisconsin conducting corporate wellness and flu shot clinics.
Jeanne was full of energy and was committed to her work and family. She is greatly missed by her family, friends and colleagues. Jeanne had many hobbies. She inherited her love of gardening from her father and shared the bounty with her children on every visit. Jeanne and Peter also enjoyed fishing, hunting and travelling extensively after retirement. Jeanne and Peter were most happy watching the sunsets on Lake Dubay and many rides on the pontoon boat with family and friends.
Jeanne is survived by her husband, Peter; her daughter, Kelly Boettcher; her son, Brad Boettcher; her grandchildren, Jonathan & Heather Smallpage and Eric & Samantha Boettcher. She is preceded in death by her sister, Lorraine (Wolff) Freytag; her brother, Franklin Wolff Jr.; and her parents.
Jeanne will be honored with a private ceremony. There will be a Celebration of her Life at St. Paul Lutheran Church at a later date. The family gratefully declines flowers, but prayers and condolences are welcome. Memorials may be made to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation or Operation Bootstrap.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020