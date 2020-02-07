|
|
Jean Dick
Three Lakes - Jean Dick of Three Lakes, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020, surrounded by family and dedicated caregivers at Milestone Senior Living in Eagle River.
She was born in Rhinelander, on July 26, 1930 and enjoyed many years in the resort business in Three Lakes, beginning with her grandparents and parents and then owning a family resort with her husband Marion on Island Lake. She was very proud that Island View Cabins is still operated by family today.
She attended school in Three Lakes and her family moved to Milwaukee in the 1940s. She met her future husband at church at a young age and they were married in South Carolina in 1951 before he shipped off to Korea. The family lived in the Milwaukee area until 1971, when they moved to Stevens Point to operate a family business. Jean and her husband retired and moved permanently to their lake home in Three Lakes in 1992.
Jean was a member of the Rachel Circle at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Stevens Point and United Methodist Women. In Three Lakes, she was a member of the Three Lakes Women's Club, Three Lakes Historical Society, Legion Auxiliary Post 431 and a founding member of the Three Lakes Dartball League.
She loved watching and feeding the birds and traveling and hunting for anything "bluebird."
She was preceded in death by her husband Marion, her parents Gordon and Alice Beach, and her brother Gordy Beach. She is survived by daughters Sue (Norm) Parker, Sandy (Ray) Heidel, Lori Dick, Cari Dick (Scott Coomes), grandson Dan (Becca) Heidel, great-grandson Sawyer Heidel and a future great-grandson. Also survived by her brother Allan (Linda) Beach and sister-in-law Pat (Ken) Buckingham as well as nieces and nephews.
The family extends their deep gratitude to the caregivers at Milestone and Three Lakes Aspirus Clinic as well as her hospice team for their kindness during Jean's stay with them. Their care and support was unending.
A memorial gathering will take place from 3 to 6 pm on February 11, 2020 at Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home in Eagle River.
Memorials may be directed to Three Lakes Center for the Arts.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2020