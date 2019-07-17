Jean "Mary Jean" Helminski



Stevens Point - Jean "Mary Jean" Helminski age 80, of Stevens Point, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday morning July 16, 2019, with Family by her side.



A Celebration of Life Service for Jean will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday July 19, 2019 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley St. Stevens Point. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 9:00 Friday morning until the time of services at Shuda's. Burial will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery.



Jean was born May 4, 1939 in Stevens Point, the daughter of Merlin and Evelyn (Scott) Warner. She graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1957. Jean married John "Jake" Helminski on December 12, 1959 in Stevens Point. The couple settled in Stevens Point and raised their family. Jean worked various jobs in the area throughout her life including: Yellow Cab driver, waitress at the American Legion Post #6 Clubhouse and Congress Club, Franks Hardware, and River Pines Nursing Home. She retired in 2004.



Jean loved to travel, Jake N Jean took several trips to Nashville, Hawaii, and other exciting venues. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, and was an avid Packer fan. Jean was a member of the American Legion Post #6 Auxiliary, Women of the Moose, and was the first female on the Post #6 Legion Baseball Board of Directors. Jean, Jake, and family donated many hours of time to the players and families that enjoyed Sixer Baseball. Jean managed the concession stand for years with the help of her family, and their dedication thru the 70's, 80's, and 90's made them a fixture at Bukolt Park.



Jean is survived by her daughter: Tammy (Chris) Thormo, Lake Worth, FL; two sons: Dennis and Douglas Helminski, both of Stevens Point. Seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Five sisters: Betty Novak, WI Rapids; Marilyn (Leo) Bronk, Kenosha; Roselyn Kellogg, Baraboo; Penny (Dennis) Wachowiak, Kronenwetter; Jamie (Bill) Schmidt, Miles, IA. Two brothers: Jim (Kathy) Warner and Allen (Barb) Warner, both of Stevens Point. Numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Jake, daughter Jackie, and son Dave.



Her sister Penny spent many hours helping Jean to say good bye until we meet again, along with her sons Dennis and Doug. Jean's family also wishes to thank all the hospice caregivers that assisted Jean the past couple of months.



