Jeanette M. Wiza
Custer - Jeanette M. Wiza, age 72, of Custer, passed away on July 27, 2020 with her loving family at her side after a long and courageous 7-year battle with cancer. Jeanette was born on January 27, 1948 in Stevens Point to Bernard and Catherine (Sigmund) Makuski. She attended local schools and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1960. After graduation, she worked at several local businesses. She met the love of her life and on a rainy October 7th, 1967, she and Melvin Wiza were married at St. Peter Catholic Church in Stevens Point. The couple made their home in the Polonia area and together, put in many long and hard-working days growing their farm.
Jeanette was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a 50+ year member of the Rosary Society and a longtime volunteer with the Picnic committee. She loved to cook and bake for her family, preparing delicious meals and scrumptious deserts like her cheesecake and banana bread. Jeanette would travel with and assist her husband in setting up and tearing down the stage when Melvin's Polka Bands would play at area dance halls. In her free time, she would like to watch TV (Soap Operas), sew and especially be with her husband and family.
She is survived by; her husband of 52 years, Melvin; children, Debbie (Bruce) Riske and Jason (Sara) Wiza both of Polonia; Grandson, Dennis; sisters, Lucy Brown of WA. and Betty (John) Bielen of Owen; and by numerous other relatives and friends.
Jeanette was preceded in death by; her parents; son, Dennis James in 1990; siblings, Alex, Anthony "Tony", John and twin babies at birth.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11:00AM on Thursday, July 30, 2020 with Father Alan Guanella presiding. Due to Covid-19 masks and social distancing should be observed. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery. A visitation with outside gathering will be from 10:00AM until the time of the Mass on Thursday.
Jeanette's family wishes to Thank Doctor Ontillo, for the last 7 years of love and care, the Nurses and Staff of the Stevens Point Cancer Center, Ascension Hospice staff and the Marshfield Medical Center for their excellent care, love, dignity and compassion.
