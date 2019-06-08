Jeanette Newby



Stevens Point - Jeanette D. Newby, age 88, of Stevens Point, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday June 6, 2019 at the Portage County Health Care Center. She was born Feb. 2, 1931 in Stevens Point. She is the daughter of the late Lawrence and Dorothy (Graff) Danielski. Her marriage to Wilbur "Bill" Newby took place on Oct. 21, 1950 in Stevens Point. Wilbur died on Dec. 25, 2004. Jeanette was employed at Sentry Insurance as a claim's supervisor retiring in 1984. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary and Holy Spirit Rosary Society. She enjoyed doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles, knitting and sewing.



Survivors include two daughters; Cynthia (Corey) Hoppenrath of Manitowoc and Julie Koziczkowski of Stevens Point. Three grandchildren; Brent Newby, Kalyssa and Kolten Koziczkowski. She was preceded in death by two sons; Richard & Robert Newby, one brother & one sister.



The family would like to thank Kelly and the staff at Heartland Hospice and the Portage County Health Care Center with a special thank you to Megan.



Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at Holy Spirit Parish in Stevens Point. Burial will take place in the Wisconsin Memorial Veterans Cemetery in King, WI. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM on Monday at the Pisarski Funeral Home in Stevens Point, concluding with a rosary prayed at 7:00 PM. Also, from 10:00 AM until the time of services Tuesday morning at the Church.