Jeffrey (Jeff) Olen, PhD
- - March 10, 1946 - July 4, 2019
Jeffrey Olen, son of the late Samuel and Belle Olen of Philadelphia, PA graduated from Wharton (University of PA) and received his MA in Religious Studies and Ph.D. in philosophy at Temple University in 1976. He taught at Temple and at the Tyler School of Art and from 1976 to 1988 Professor Olen taught at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. During his tenure at UWSP he had three books about ethical and moral issues released in 1988 by publishers throughout the country: "Persons and Their World - An Introduction to Philosophy"; "Ethics in Journalism"; and "Moral Freedom". He also co-authored several editions of "Applying Ethics", a very popular college text, and has written articles and book reviews for philosophical journals in the United States, Canada and England.
Jeff returned to Temple, then to Colorado, teaching at The University of CO-Colorado Springs, Regis University and Pikes Peak Community College. He created a classic toy store in Woodland Park, CO called "A Wise Child," the delight of children and grandparents for miles around.
Jeff is survived by his wife Corinne (Zagzebski), his children Jeff (Beth) Button, Mark (Heike) Button and Deanna Wiczek, grandchildren Angela, Jessica, Dustin, Daniel, Cara, Brenna, Sam and Thomas, great-grandson Dekkar, with two more great-grandchildren on their final approach; his sisters Charlotte (Ray) Olen-Derstine and Susan Olen, and nephew Grant Olen Cobb.
His final wish - how he wants to be remembered: "He tried."
For full obituary and to share memories please visit: www.MountainMemorialFH.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Oct. 4, 2019