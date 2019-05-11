|
Jeffrey "Jeff" Zouski
Ramsey, MN - Age 44, left this world on 4 May 2019, after a brief illness. Preceded in death by grandparents, Ray & Grace Dehlinger and Joe & Irene Zouski. Survived by parents, Joe & Anne Zouski, Blaine, MN; sister, Raquel (Gary) Durst, Boston, MA; nephew, Garrick Durst, Chelsea, MA; and many relatives and friends across the nation. Jeff was an avid golfer, hockey player and joker. He loved his family and enjoyed working outdoors, golfing with friends, fishing, good food and fellowship. He was loved by so many, and may not have realized just how much he was loved by his family and friends. Memorial Service at Bunker Hills Golf Course at a later date. Burial in Stevens Point, WI. Memorials preferred to the Blaine Youth Hockey Association or in support of the Bunker Hills Golf Program to teach people the game he loved. www.kozlakradulovich.com · 763-783-1100
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 11, 2019