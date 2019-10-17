Services
Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
2911 Plover Road
Plover, WI 54467
715-344-7454
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
2911 Plover Road
Plover, WI 54467
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
2911 Plover Road
Plover, WI 54467
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Flagel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer L. "Jenny" Flagel


1980 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer L. "Jenny" Flagel Obituary
Jennifer "Jenny" L. Flagel

Plover - Jennifer "Jenny" Lynn Flagel, age 39, of Plover passed away from this life on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born on September 10, 1980 in Marinette, the daughter of Craig and Cathy (Radenz) Flagel. She attended local schools and was a SPASH graduate.

Jenny enjoyed spending time at The Lodge in Spirit Falls and camping at Firefly Lake in Sayner. She was a competitive game player and especially enjoyed beating many opponents at Cribbage every summer during family camping trips.

The Beatles music was some of her favorite. She would wake up the household with their "Birthday" song and insist that everyone get up and dance with her.

Jenny is survived by; her children, Christopher and Hailey Gosh; her parents; a brother, Jason Flagel; her grandfather, Burton Flagel; many Aunts, Uncles and cousins; and special friend, Andy Ostrowski. She also leaves her cat, Max.

We will miss your smiling face, your warm embrace and your laughter.

Funeral services will be held at the PISARSKI COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME OF PLOVER, 2911 Plover Rd., Plover, on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 7:00PM. Private family burial will be at a later date. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the Funeral Home on Sunday from 4:00PM until the time of the service.

Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover is honored to be serving the Flagel family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
Download Now