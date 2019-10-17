|
|
Jennifer "Jenny" L. Flagel
Plover - Jennifer "Jenny" Lynn Flagel, age 39, of Plover passed away from this life on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born on September 10, 1980 in Marinette, the daughter of Craig and Cathy (Radenz) Flagel. She attended local schools and was a SPASH graduate.
Jenny enjoyed spending time at The Lodge in Spirit Falls and camping at Firefly Lake in Sayner. She was a competitive game player and especially enjoyed beating many opponents at Cribbage every summer during family camping trips.
The Beatles music was some of her favorite. She would wake up the household with their "Birthday" song and insist that everyone get up and dance with her.
Jenny is survived by; her children, Christopher and Hailey Gosh; her parents; a brother, Jason Flagel; her grandfather, Burton Flagel; many Aunts, Uncles and cousins; and special friend, Andy Ostrowski. She also leaves her cat, Max.
We will miss your smiling face, your warm embrace and your laughter.
Funeral services will be held at the PISARSKI COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME OF PLOVER, 2911 Plover Rd., Plover, on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 7:00PM. Private family burial will be at a later date. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the Funeral Home on Sunday from 4:00PM until the time of the service.
Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover is honored to be serving the Flagel family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019