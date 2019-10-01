|
Jennifer Riley
Amherst - On Saturday, September 28, 2019, Jennifer Lyn Riley's battle with cancer finally ended. She passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by the love of her family.
Jennifer Riley was born in Stevens Point, Wisconsin on June 22, 1972 to Ronald Riley Jr. and Lyndian Freeman. She attended the University of Anchorage, Alaska where she majored in theater. She was a caregiver for Aurora Community Services for many years before she worked at Benny's Wild Rose Market. She was very much loved by her community. She married Dean Riley Jr. On December 12, 2012.
Jennifer enjoyed traveling, be it in her car or on the motorcycle with her husband. She spent her remaining years enjoying the love and laughter of her family. She was known for her quick wit, sharp tongue (sometimes brutal), honest feedback, and spreading positivity to whoever would accept it.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her father, Ronald, her mother, Lyndian, and youngest son, A.J. She is survived by her husband, Dean, her remaining children, Keana, Devon, Tarren, and Justin. She is further survived by her step-daughters Nicole and Danielle and her five grandbabies Dahlia, Breslyn, Opal, Neveah, and Brooke.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, at Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca, Wisconsin. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 4 at 11:00 AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe. A burial of the cremains will be on Saturday, October 26 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick's Cemetery.
Jennifer will be missed and is loved dearly. "Hurray! You're approved!"
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Oct. 1, 2019