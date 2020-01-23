|
|
Jeremy F. Firkus, Age 49, of Amherst, died Tuesday morning, January 21, 2020 at the Marshfield Hospital following a 13-year courageous battle with cancer, with his loving family and friends at his side.
Jeremy was born February 13, 1970 in Plover, WI. He was the son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Chojnacki) Firkus. He attended local schools. Jeremy married Andrea "Andi" Porter on March 24, 2001 in Las Vegas, NV.
He grew up on the family farm in Plover. He worked at Tree Acres for many years, and at Samuels in Waupaca. He recently worked construction with his brother Jerome.
Jeremy enjoyed fishing, camping, woodworking and farming. His most precious time was being with his family, and playing with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving wife Andrea, his son Thomas Firkus of Amherst, and his three daughters; Trinity Firkus of Amherst, Tiffany Gumney (Chris) of Marshfield and Tristan Firkus (Will) of Stevens Point, and his four grandchildren Ethan, Emma, Piper and T.J.
He is further survived by his brothers; Joseph (Barb) Firkus, Jerome (Lisa) Firkus and Danny (Alyssa) Firkus. His ten sisters; Jane (Stan) Biadasz, Doreen (Larry) Skrzypkowski, Dolly (Dave) Peper, Donna (Ken) Sankey, Jackie (Steve) Sirek, Janice (Ken) Anderson, Dawn (Keith) Dziak, Joyce (Jim) Demski, Jeanine (Matt) Jakusz, and Jodi (Dennis) Olszewski and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by; his parents; his Sister and brother in law JoAnne and David Sankey and his sister Jeanice Firkus; and father-in-law, Thomas Porter, and a nephew Travis Suetheimer.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Jeremy's name will be established.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Smileys Bar and Grill in Plover from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020