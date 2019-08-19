|
|
Jerome A. Morey
Stevens Point - Jerome Alton Morey of Stevens Point passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday August 15th surrounded by his family.
Jerome was referred to by friends and family simply as "Morey" and in the Stevens Point area it seemed that just about everybody knew Morey.
Jerome was born on October 20, 1930 in Stevens Point to the late Alton and Mary (Wenzel) Morey. He enlisted in the US Army January 22, 1951 and served in Korea during the Korean War.
Upon his discharge Morey returned to Wisconsin working briefly in Milwaukee then returning to Stevens Point where he married Verlea "Toots" Holman on November 26, 1955. Toots and Morey were married for 57 years. His wife Verlea passed away April 8, 2012.
Morey and his wife owned and operated "Morey's Bar" for more than 50 years until his retirement in 2005. Morey worked doing construction and electrician work in addition to running the bar.
Morey was a man of many talents and interests including wood craving, wood working, and drawing. He enjoyed trap shooting, hunting, fishing, golfing, shooting pool and archery with the NNY Bow Club as well as gardening.
He also enjoyed cooking. Morey's chili was a special favorite among the entire family.
Morey touched many lives throughout his 50 years as the owner of Morey's Bar. Always willing to help those in need he was a great friend to many, known for his sense of humor, laugh and generosity.
Morey is survived by his children, four sons Dale (Debbie), Daryl (Gwen), Dean (Brigitte), Daniel (Cathy) two daughters Debra (Mark) Strong, Deanna Holtz. He is also survived by seventeen grandchildren, Alexandria, Dylan, Jarad, Jason, Brock, Danielle, Micah, Clayton, Nikolas, Lucas, Gabrielle, Brandon, Logan, Mitch, Trevor, Jade and Cole. He is also survived by two sisters, Madeline Kubisiak, Mary Jane (Dolly) Pudroski.
A funeral service for Morey will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday August 24th at Pisarski Funeral Home in Steven Point. A time for friends and family to gather will be from 9:00 am until the time of services Saturday morning at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will take place at Guardian Angel Cemetery in Stevens Point. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019