Jerome A. Zurawski
Stevens Point - Jerome Allan Zurawski, age 68, of Stevens Point, WI passed away March 9, 2020, the son of Victor and Mayme Zurawski. He graduated from P.J.Jacobs High School. He worked for a few years at the Rice Clinic, after which he moved to San Francisco where he became a Licensed Dispensing Optician. He was predeceased by his parents, his three brothers; Arthur (Joan) of Blairsden, CA; Bruce of Sacramento, Ca; and Victor, of Reno, NV. He was also predeceased by three nieces; Brenda and Melissa Klopatek, and infant Mary Herek. He is survived by four sisters; Elaine (Stephen) Chojnacki,and Joyce (Rhody) Wiczek of Stevens Point; Grace (Karl) Klopatek, Reno, NV; and Marilyn (Frank, deceased) Herek, Green Bay, WI; and brother Ronald (Georgia) of Mansfield, TX. He proudly claimed to be the uncle of 9 nieces and 10 nephews. He sold his optical business and returned to Stevens Point so he could help care of his aging mother.
As a member of an HIV advocacy group, he traveled to Aids Watch in DC to discuss the need for prevention, education, access to medical care, financial consideration and treatments with congress. They then met one-on-one with senators and house members. They were trained by HIV experts so they could go back into the community to disperse information. He was also a board member of the Portage County Housing Authority, Catholic Charities HIV Ministry Program, Michael's Place and did public speaking in north central, WI.
He had an interest in and an exceptional eye for design and did interior design for others. He loved to shop and loved a bargain. Jerry had a kind heart,a ready laugh and a wonderful sense of humor. He was able to find humor in even the darkest of times. He was always able to find and appreciate the good in others. Our family will miss this exceptional individual.
At this time no public services will be held.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020