Jerome "Jerry" Ackern

Jerome "Jerry" Ackern Obituary
Jerome "Jerry" Ackern

Stevens Point - Jerome "Jerry" Ackern age 74, of Stevens Point passed away Wednesday October 30, 2019 at the Atrium in Whiting.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jerry will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia. Rev. Alan Guanella will officiate. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 10:00 AM on Tuesday until the time of services at the church. Burial is in the parish cemetery.

Jerry was born August 29, 1945 in Stevens Point, the son of the late Emil and Agnes (Damask) Ackern. He worked a number of feed mills in the area including Colrud Farm Supply until retirement. Jerry enjoyed fishing, hunting, going to the casino, and attending summer church picnics. He had an extensive beer can collection, and bought and sold them over the years.

Jerry is survived by his sister: Carol "Caroline" (Mel) Tork, New Berlin. Nieces: Kimberly (Brian) Wachtel, Muskego and Kari (Mike) Rikkola, New Berlin. Great nieces and nephews: Justin, Jack, Sami, Tommy, Amber, and Autumn.

www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019
