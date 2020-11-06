Jerome "Purp" Borski
Town of Hull - Jerome (Purp) Borski, Sr, 89, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Michaels Hospital, Stevens Point, WI from covid.
Friends and family will gather to share memories from 4:00 - 8:00 PM on Wednesday November 11, 2020 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel: 3200 Stanley St. Family will also have a celebration of Jerry's life with full military honors in August of 2021.
Jerry was born April 16, 1931, in Stevens Point, son of August and Frances (Konopacki) Borski. He attended local schools, graduating from P J Jacobs High School. He married Betty Jean Wallace on December 2, 1951, while stationed in Charleston, South Carolina. Betty preceded him in death on September 18, 1979. He married Rosalind Johnston on November 7, 1989. Linda died on February 24, 1992.
Jerry joined the US Navy in 1948, and was a veteran of the Korean War, serving from 1948 - 1952.
He served as Post Commander of the Pope John Paul II, Post #185, Polonia, Polish Legion of American Veterans, and a past member for 12 years of the Board of Directors for the Korean War Memorial. He was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans
, Schumann Heink #10, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #568 American Legion, Berens-Scribner Post #6, AMVETS Post #1051.
Jerry was the Town of Hull Supervisor for 10 years, six years as Chairman. He was a Portage County Board Supervisor for 20 years. He was a member of the Polonia Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Jerry was a Master Electrician , and a Chief Engineer at Bakerite Baking Company in Plover, enjoying his career, until his retirement.
Jerry enjoyed his family and loved socializing with friends. At the family reunions, he drew Navy anchors as his signature tattoo on the kids hands and arms. His reply when you presented him with a challenge was "no problem".
Jerry is survived by his brother, Jim (Anita), Sun City, AZ; sons Jerry Jr. (Barb), Amherst; Allen (Kim), Custer; daughter Debbie Maslowski (Lois Precourt), Stevens Point; grandchildren, Jennifer O'Haver, Jessica Cundari, Keith Maslowski, Crystal Blaes, Becky Kluck, Stephanie, Neva, and Cruz Borski; 11 great grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, wives Betty and Linda; 3 brothers, 3 sisters, and two daughters, Karen (Rick) Rybarczyk and Connie (Chuck) Cundari.