Jerome Castona
1977 - 2020
Jerome Castona

Jerome Castona 42, died Thursday July 9, 2020. Graduated from Spash High School 1997.

He was born on July 29, 1977, in Stevens Point to the late Terry Bruce Castona and Sandra Kay Knoll and the late grandparents Hudson J Castona, Elizabeth G Castona and Henry Knoll.

Survivors Stepmother Dawn Castona, brother, Kevin James Castona, sister, Kari Ann Castona Cruz and grandmothers Violet Knoll and many uncle's, aunt's, cousins, nieces and nephews.

There will be no memorial service, burial of cremated remains will take place along side his mother Sandra Knoll at Restlawn Memorial Park, town of Grand Rapids.




Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 30, 2020.
