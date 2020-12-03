Jerome F. Rozek
Custer - Jerome F. (Grandpa Trouble) Rozek, passed away late Monday evening, November 30, 2020 at Ascension St. Michaels Hospital, after a very short battle with cancer.
He was 82 years old. Jerry was born on January 9, 1938. He was the oldest son of the late Ernest and Esther Rozek. His marriage to Marcella "Marcie" Klesmit took place on May 9, 1959 at Sacred Heart Catholic church in Polonia. After their marriage, the couple purchased a farm in the town of Stockton, where they began to raise their family. In 1970 they moved to the original Rozek family farmstead on County Road K in the town of Stockton. His wife Marcie preceded him in death on February 16, 2014.
Jerry and his family farmed in the town of Stockton for many years. They raised pickles (not cucumbers), potatoes, and also maintained a dairy farm, all while raising 4 children. After moving off the family farm, Jerry got a job at Plover River Farms, where he enjoyed the work and often spoke of all the friendships he developed with everyone there. He was extremely grateful to Nick and Diane Somers for the opportunity to work there, and for all they did for him. To everyone who worked and continues to work at Plover River Farms, a very special "Thank You" from our family to all of you. You had a very special place in Jerry's heart.
Jerry truly loved his job and continued to work, working right up to the time of his death. Jerry really developed a love for woodworking. He made birdhouses, sunflowers, rockers, and "steel wheel" benches, just to name a few. He was a proud member of the Glacier Ridge Tractor club, and enjoyed his get together with the "the Breakfast Club" "Thank you" to Jerry, Jimmy W., Lenny, Norbert, and Jim H.
Jerry was a lifelong parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia and also a member of their St. Isadore Society.
Survivors include his children; Jeff (Sandy) Rozek, Cindy (John) Kowal, Kenny (Betty) Rozek and Jerry Jr. (Lori) Rozek. Jerry has nine grandchildren; Chris, Staci, Sarah, Stephanie, Josh, Dylan, Brett, Bennett, and Allie. He also has eight great grandchildren; Corbin, Erin, Hannah, Jack, Noah, Britney, Claire, and Trevor. Jerry is also survived by his two brothers; Robert (Celia) Rozek and Leonard (Janice) Rozek.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Esther, and also by his wife Marcie.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to Operation Bootstrap in dad's name. Monetary donations in Jerry's name may be sent to Operation Boot Strap, 5000 Heffron Street, Stevens Point, or food donations can be taken to the food drive at the Noel Hanger, 4501 W-66 in Stevens Point. This is to honor him and his years of farming.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial was held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia. Fr Alan Guanella was the Mass officiant. Burial was in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Online condolences, and viewing of the Funeral Mass can be seen by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.
Jerry would also like to thank his Merrymaids, Cindy "The Marshal" Kowal and Betty "The Warden" Rozek for their tireless hours of keeping his house clean, Keeping him in line, and helping him with everything throughout the years.The family would also like to that everyone at Ascension St Michael's hospital for all they did for Jerry during this most difficult time. Your efforts were truly appreciated.