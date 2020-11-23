Jerome "Jerry" Krueger
Plover - Jerome Krueger, age 78, of Plover passed away Wednesday November 18, 2020 evening at his home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Ministry Home Hospice Care.
A Celebration of Life Service and military rituals for Jerry will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday November 28, 2020 at the Plover - Shuda Funeral Home: 2400 Plover Road-Plover. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 11:00 AM until the time of service at Shuda's in Plover.
Jerry was born November 8, 1942 in Plover, the son of late Bernard and Frances (Eickendorf) Krueger. He was a 1961 graduate of P.J. Jacobs High School. Jerry entered the United States Army May 29, 1962 in Milwaukee. He served his country as as PVT E-4 and earned a marksman badge. He was honorably discharged May 26, 1965. He returned to the area and began working at Consoweld Corp until their closure. Jerry began his career at Rice Clinic Medical, shortly thereafter, and worked there until retirement. He married JoAnn Clendenning July 7, 1972 in Plover, the couple settled there and raised their family. Jerry was a huge NASCAR fan, and has a classic memorabilia collection of the Earnhardt's, both Dale and Jr. He also was the human companion to his dog Benson, who preceded him in death. Jerry was the proud commander of Plover VFW Post #10262 for eleven years. He also was an active member of Plover American Legion Post #543. He was volunteer firefighter with Plover Fire Department for almost 25 years.
Jerry is survived by his wife JoAnn and their daughters: Barbara Lynn Krueger and Brenda Lee Girard. Seven grandchildren: Darren and Jordan Krueger: Damion and Kylie Farnsworth; Tyler, Marley and Kaylin Girard. Great grandson Kameryn Krueger. His sister; Elaine Heck and his two brothers: Bernard and William Krueger. He was preceded in death by his parents, son: Troy, sisters: Beverly Sterling, Pat Hopp, Betty Dougherty. His Parents-in-laws: Floyd and Carrie Clendenning; Brother-in-laws: Vic, Glen, Col. Bill and Oscar; Sister-in-law Lois; in-laws: Don & Pat; nieces and nephews.
Private family burial will take place at later date.
Jerry's family wishes to thank Ministry Home Hospice Care for their kind and gentle care of Jerry during this time.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com