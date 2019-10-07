|
|
Jerome S. Sankey
Plover - Jerome Stanley Sankey, age 76, of Plover, died on October 4, 2019. He was born on March 1, 1943 in Whiting. He is a son of the late Ralph and Bernice (Firkus) Sankey. He attended McDill Elementary School and Pacelli High School.
He entered the United States Marine Corps on August 6, 1961 and was discharged with honors in July 1965. He was employed by Soo Line Railroad, Consolidated Papers, Wisconsin Bell Telephone Co, Del Monte Corporation and at Foremost Foods for 30 years until his retirement in 2000.
Jerry married Clara Herek on September 14, 1968. She passed away on February 20, 1971. He married Kathleen Waisbrot on June 14, 1997. She passed away on September 22, 2018. Jerry is survived by two sons; Christopher Sankey and Nathan (Reylene) Sankey and grandson, Evan Sankey.
He is survived by brothers, Norbert (Bridget) Sankey, Patrick (Terry) Sankey, sister, Bea (Edward) Rutta and sister-in-law Mary Ann Sankey. He is also survived by mother-in-law, Ruth Waisbrot, sisters-in-law, Sandy (Rick) Lamb and Darlene (Duane) Felckowski and brothers-in-law Tom Waisbrot and Dennis (Gail) Waisbrot, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Cecelia Sankey and brothers John and Leon Sankey.
Special thanks to Sandy Lamb for her care and support of Jerry and to Maple Ridge Memory Care and Ascension Hospice for their care and comfort.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Bronislava Catholic Church, 3200 Plover Rd, Plover, WI 54467 at 11:00AM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 with the Reverend Ed Shuttleworth presiding. Burial with military honors will be in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00AM until the time of the Mass on Wednesday.
The Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Oct. 7, 2019