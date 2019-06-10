Jerome W. Klicinski



Stevens Point - Jerome "Jerry" W. Klicinski, 79 of Stevens Point, died Friday June 7, 2019, at Ascension St. Michael's Hospital Stevens Point. Jerry was born on December 18, 1939, in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Julius and Rose (Stanczyk) Klicinski. He attended local schools and graduated from Pacelli high school.



Jerry entered the service after high school and served in the Army. He was honorably discharged.



Jerry worked for the Soo Line railroad, he worked in Indiana and Illinois finally settling in Stevens Point in 2011.



He enjoyed trapping and fishing.



Survivors include his brothers; Ernest (Elayne) Klicinski of Stevens Point and Martin Klicinski of Milwaukee.



He is also survived by nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Bob.



Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday June 12, 2019, at the Pisarski Funeral Home 703 Second Street Stevens Point. Deacon Vern Linzmeier will officiate. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Visitation on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials in Jerry's name will be established at a later date. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary