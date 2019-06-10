Services
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Klicinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome W. Klicinski


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerome W. Klicinski Obituary
Jerome W. Klicinski

Stevens Point - Jerome "Jerry" W. Klicinski, 79 of Stevens Point, died Friday June 7, 2019, at Ascension St. Michael's Hospital Stevens Point. Jerry was born on December 18, 1939, in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Julius and Rose (Stanczyk) Klicinski. He attended local schools and graduated from Pacelli high school.

Jerry entered the service after high school and served in the Army. He was honorably discharged.

Jerry worked for the Soo Line railroad, he worked in Indiana and Illinois finally settling in Stevens Point in 2011.

He enjoyed trapping and fishing.

Survivors include his brothers; Ernest (Elayne) Klicinski of Stevens Point and Martin Klicinski of Milwaukee.

He is also survived by nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Bob.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday June 12, 2019, at the Pisarski Funeral Home 703 Second Street Stevens Point. Deacon Vern Linzmeier will officiate. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Visitation on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials in Jerry's name will be established at a later date. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pisarski Funeral Home
Download Now