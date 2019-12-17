|
Jerry Knutson
Almond - Jerry Knutson, age 54, of Almond, passed Saturday afternoon, December 14, 2019 as a result of a snowmobile accident in Michigan.
He was born March 13, 1965 in Wild Rose the son of Ralph J. and Jeanne (Kolar) Knutson. He married Kathy Jo Wilson on August 13, 1994 and together they had four wonderful children, Chase, Lindsay, Dawson and Preston.
Jerry was a 1983 graduate of Tri-County High School where he excelled in several sports and band. He enjoyed playing in the T-Bone & Ribeye's polka band. After graduation, Jerry attended MSTC and the short course at UW-Madison. He treasured working the family farm alongside his father. In 2000, Jerry started Oasis Irrigation of Plainfield becoming a successful owner and operator. Jerry had many passions in his life and family was top on the list. He loved spending time with family and friends, fishing, boating, snowmobiling. He also enjoyed the yearly father-daughter
dances with Lindsay. He treasured having his three boys working by his side.
Jerry was very active in his community, coaching youth football, baseball, and basketball. Jerry was passionate about keeping the youth active in sports. During the football season you could hear him saying the motto "Family, faith, school, football." Jerry was also an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church as a proclaimer of God's word and singing in the choir. He was also a former school board member of Tri-County Schools.
He is survived by his wife Kathy Jo Knutson, Plainfield; his children, Chase, Lindsay (fiance Nic), Dawson, Preston; his siblings, Jim and Jon; his dedicated employees at Oasis Irrigation, other family and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Plainfield. Burial will be in the Almond Village Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday with a vigil service at 7:00 p.m. at the church. Visitation will also take place from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. Please visit, www.stahlfuneralhome.com to share your online condolences with Jerry's family. The Stahl Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Jerry's name has been established.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019