Jesse E. Pattillo
Stevens Point - Jesse E. Pattillo, 62, of Stevens Point, died November 29, 2020 as a result of his long term epilepsy.
He was born September 14, 1958 in California, the son of Betty J. Pattillo (Peterson). Jesse loved California and had the opportunity to live in a few of the historic towns as a young man. Jesse attended High School in Purdy, Mo where he enjoyed being a part of FFA and studied agriculture and raised a couple of calves as his project. He excelled in track as a sprinter and lettered all 4 years, graduating in 1978. He then went on to a technical college in Okmulgee, OK where he was trained to do leather working and made belts, boots and other items from leather.
After the trade school, Jesse moved back home to help his parents with farming and yard work while also working a full time job. Jesse did not have a vast amount of jobs through his life, but he was a hard worker and put 110% into anything asked of him.
Jesse had the gift of gab and enjoyed meeting new people. He loved riding motorcycles and dreamed of one day owning a Harley. Jesse had a love of music, which at times caused a little ruckus, but who doesn't love to play good music loud! Jesse would travel when he could and his list of unvisited states was shortened by a few this last year as he was able to travel down to Tennessee by way of Kentucky and Illinois. He enjoyed camping with family and friends multiple times a year and loved cooking over the fire, nights under the stars and getting to hang out with the guys all night while telling their antics around the fire. He loved eating good food and especially loved blueberries. Plans were in the works for him to move to Tennessee where he would live in the country and farm his own blueberries.
Jesse is survived by his nephew & wife, Mackenzie & Elizabeth Yarbrough, and Sister & domestic partner, Becky Reynolds (Pattillo )& Ron Burlison. He was preceeded in death by Parents, Floyd and Betty Pattillo of Friendship, WI, sister and husband: Deb and Roger Reynolds of Anderson, MO. & many grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday December 4, 2020 from 6pm-9pm at Amber Grill in Stevens Point.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Epilepsy Foundation and envelopes will be available at the memorial service.