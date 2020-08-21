Jesse J. JankowskiEvansville - Jesse J. Jankowski, age 35, of Evansville, WI passed away Monday, August 17th, 2020. He was born in Stevens Point, WI on April 17, 1985, a son of the late James and Margaret (Guzman) Jankowski.Jesse was a graduate of Herzing University with a degree in Autocad, working in structural steel design. Jesse was a devout Christian, a very talented artist, and a friend to everyone. Jesse was also a proud member on the Free Masons. He enjoyed snowboarding, scuba diving, and witnessing the message of Romans10:9, "Jesus Saves" to anyone interested in knowing the Lord.Survivors include his Sister: Tryst (Mathew) Anderson, New Richmond, WI; Step-Mother: Susan Jankowski, Amherst, WI; Step-Brothers: Josh (Fiancée-Kendra Forseth) Kollauf, Nelsonville, WI; Clinton (Fiancée-Ilana Crozier) Kollauf, Amherst, WI. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, maternal and paternal grandparents and an uncle.A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at the Jungers-Holly Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Matt and Tryst Anderson, 1471 140th St, New Richmond WI, 54017.