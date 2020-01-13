Services
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-2113
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:30 PM
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Saint Peters Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Peters Catholic Church
Jim Adamski


1941 - 2020
Jim Adamski Obituary
Jim Adamski

Stevens Point - Jim Adamski age 78, of Stevens Point passed away peacefully at home, on Saturday January 11, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

A Mass of Christian Burial for James will be at 10:30 AM on Friday January 17, 2020 at Saint Peters Catholic Church. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 9:30 am Friday until the time of service at the church. Visitation will also be held Thursday from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at the Shuda Funeral Home in Stevens Point with a Rosary prayed at 6:30 pm.

James William Adamski was born June 25, 1941 in Stevens Point, the son of the late Peter & Jenny Adamski. He graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1959. Jim married Bonita Zblewski November 1, 1969 in Stevens Point. He served in the National Guard, and worked at Consolidated Paper Mill for 43 years. Jim retired from the mill in 2003. He was a member of the Moose Family Center #1572. Enjoyed spending time with family, traveling the world, and working bingo at the Moose Family Center.

Jim is survived by his wife Bonita; daughters Shari (Gene) Trelka, Kari (Gary) Borski, son Brian (Tina) Adamski, Grandkids, Aimee Trelka (Marquis Mahone), Michael Trelka, Adam Trelka, Gavin Borski, Kendra Borski, Brooke Trelka, Dennis Borski, Sadie Adamski, Sierra Borski, Zack Adamski, Alina Borski. Great Grandkids, Marquis Jr, Maison, Karter, Evelyn, Freya, Olivia, Ashton. Sister-in-law Diane (Adamski) Mrozuch, special friend/neighbor Dawn, and numerous nieces, nephews & other extended family.

He is preceded in death by his parents Peter and Jenny Adamski, brother Robert Adamski, sister Bonita (Adamski) Goretski, Brother in law Eugene Goretski.

Special thanks to the Acension Hospice Team, especially Mary, Julie, Ellen, Lori, LouAnn, both Stephanie's, Michelle, Chaplin Mark, and the Advacare Team.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
