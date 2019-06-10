Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
UW-Fox Valley Communication Arts Center
Winneconne - James Burdette Eagon lived life to the fullest, from April 16, 1956, to June 3, 2019. Jim grew up in Stevens Point, WI, and lived in Winneconne for the past 38 years. Jim was kind, witty, and had the unique ability to make everyone feel special. Jim was a model of diligence, always finding ways to be productive and helpful, and never complaining. He was a Renaissance man and had an insatiable hunger for learning, about everything from bees to politics to astronomy. Whether off on a global adventure or at home tending his garden, Jim found meaning and joy in every experience. Most of all, Jim enjoyed time with family and friends, whom he showed unconditional love and devotion. Jim was grateful for the support he received the past many months, especially from the nurses and doctors at Froedtert Hospital and UW Hospital.

Jim is survived by his wife, Wendy; sons, Eric (Emily) and Bryon (Emma); granddaughter, Belle; father, Bud; siblings Sally, John, Tom (Cindy), Mary (Richard), and Jean (Mike); mother-, sisters-, and brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Brian; mother, Sarah; father-in-law, Don Gross; and sister-in-law, Kathy.

Jim worked to improve education throughout his career at UW-Fox Valley and UW Colleges. He served as a member of the Winneconne Town Board and Town Plan Commission. Jim lived a life of service, volunteering with numerous organizations, including the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, United Way Fox Cities, the UW-Fox Valley Foundation, Winneconne Thrift and Gift, and the Winnebago County Literacy Council.

Jim's family and friends will celebrate his life every day, including on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the UW-Fox Valley Communication Arts Center.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Community Foundation or United Way, or performing an act of service.

May we follow Jim's example and be curious, be diligent, and be kind.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 10, 2019
