|
|
Joan M. Gosh
Stevens Point - Joan M. Gosh 79, of Stevens Point, died Sunday August 25, 2019 at Ascension St. Michael's Hospital. Joan was born on May 5, 1940, in South Milwaukee. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Eleanor (Janusiak) Andreska. She attended schools in Milwaukee.
Her marriage to Harold Gosh took place on January 9, 1960, at St. Josaphat's Basilica in Milwaukee. After the marriage the couple settled in Milwaukee. They returned to the Stevens Point area where the couple owned and operated Gosh's Bar in Arnott for 7 years. They owned Travel & Tours/Casino Bus for over 15 years in which they enjoyed traveling together.
She enjoyed volunteering at St. Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point, and also enjoyed casino trips on their bus and with her very close friends. Also a favorite pastime of Joan's was taking car rides with her family and friends.
Her husband Harold preceded her in death on June 1, 2007.
Survivors include her children; Debbie (Dennis) Peplinski of Birnamwood, Nancy (Jim) Wolle of Stevens Point, Linda (John) Yrkoski of Columbus, NE., Brian (Nancy) of Stevens Point, Ron (Judi) of Amherst Junction and Dave (Trina) of Oshkosh. 16 Grandchildren and 7 Greatgrandchildren.
Brother-in-law: Richard Gosh. Sisters-in-law: Diann Andreska, Bev Andreska, Adeline Solberg, Lorraine Grzechowiak, Olive Gosh and Joni Mansavage.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and James Andreska and several In-laws.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00a.m. on Friday August 30, 2019, at St. Bronislava Catholic Church Plover. Rev. Edward Shuttleworth officiating. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Aug. 27, 2019