Stevens Point - Joan M. Mendyke, age 87, of Stevens Point, died Friday Oct. 11, 2019 at North Crest Assisted Living in Stevens Point. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM on Saturday October 19, 2019 at St. Bronislava Catholic Church 3200 Plover Road, Plover, WI. Family and friends will gather from 4 to 7 PM on Friday Oct. 18, 2019 at the Pisarski Funeral Home at 703 Second St. in Stevens Point and from 10:00 AM until the time of services Saturday morning at the Church. A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday's paper.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019
