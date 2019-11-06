|
|
Joanette Suchon
Stevens Point - Joanette Ann (Raflik) Suchon, of Stevens Point, passed away peacefully November, 4, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
She was born on August 6, 1938, in Mill Creek, to the late Joseph and Dorothy (Shuda) Raflik. Joanette graduated from Maria High school in 1956 and attended Mid-State Technical Institute, earning a degree in Marketing.
Joanette lived for Polka dancing and her talents included sewing, quilting, and crochet. She was loved and respected in her community for her volunteer work at the Lincoln Center and for the Republican Party. Many knew her from her years of service to the children of the community as she transported them to and from Steven Point schools.
Joanette is survived by her five children, Deborah (Joe) Jacobs, Daniel Suchon, Deanna Atwood, Dawn Suchon Rogers, Darin (Jessica) Suchon; and her daughter in-law, Casey Suchon; her grandchildren, Alex Jacobs, Melissa (Jacobs) Benson, Melanie (Jacobs) Hebl, Sarah Suchon, Jennifer Suchon, Angela (Suchon) McCarty, Issac Rogers, Jessica Rogers, Lucas Suchon and Logan Suchon; and her great-grandchildren, Aiden, Ryder, Mason and Clive. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers, Jerry Raflik, Agnes Hausman, Ann Marie Sommers, Kathy (Don) Wisinski, Chet (Darlene) Raflik, Joe Raflik, Patrick (Kathy) Raflik, Dorothy Sankey; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank Suchon; and her brothers, James Raflik and John "Jack" Raflik.
A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, November 17th at 1:00 p.m. at the Stevens Point Seventh Day Adventist Church in Whiting, Wisconsin.
The family would like to extend a warm and gracious thank you to the staff at Heartland Hospice and Brookdale Senior Living who provided considerate and loving care, and to the many people who visited and cared for Joanette leading up to her transition.
The Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019