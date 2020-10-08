Joanne Ester Gendusa



Joanne Ester Gendusa, age 83, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Maple Ridge Assisted Living Center, Plover, Wisconsin, where she resided.



Joanne was the daughter of the late Ann and Joseph Safran. She was born on November 10, 1936, in Chicago IL. She had two brothers, Robert (Mary) Safran and William (Joyce) Safran who also proceeded her in death. Joanne moved to Wisconsin her junior year of high school and graduated from Tri County School in Plainfield. She moved back to Illinois where she married Joseph Gendusa in 1956. They had four children together and later separated. Joanne moved to Bancroft, WI with her children. She was employed at the Wisconsin Veterans Home, Waupaca, WI for 20 years where she felt honored to care for our County Veterans. She was also involved with the Catholic church where she assisted with CCD classes.



Joanne's greatest legacy was her loving children where she enjoyed taking them to amusement parks and swimming. She also enjoyed reading, knitting, playing cards with friends and family, playing bingo at the Senior Center, and dancing to Elvis Presley. In recent years, she loved her shopping trips with her daughters and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed life to the best of her ability and it was blessing to have her in our lives. We hold her deep in our hearts and will miss her always.



Joanne will be lovingly remembered by her children, Cheryl (Mike) Phillips, Bancroft, WI, Joe (Lori) Gendusa, Amherst, WI, Kim (David) Warzynski, Almond, WI and Ken (Valerie) Gendusa, Almond, WI. She will also be forever remembered by her eight grandchildren, Raymond Phillips, Michael (Sarah) Phillips, Eric (Olivia) Gendusa, Chelsea (Austin) Beigel, Deziree (Brett) Schultz, Kyle (Hattie) Warzynski, Gabrielle and Katrina Gendusa along with six great-grandchildren, Ayden, Aubree and Addisyn Phillips, Emily Beigel, Kameron and Presley Schultz.



A private family prayer service will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery on October 17, 2020. There will be no public visitation.









