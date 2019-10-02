|
|
Joel Thomas Kiedrowski
Stevens Point - Joel Thomas Kiedrowski, age 39, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 as a result of an auto accident in Stevens Point, WI.
Joel was born on September 1, 1980 in Stevens Point. He was the son of Frank Kiedrowski and Karen Palbrach. Joel attended SPASH and graduated in 1999.
Joel was an avid sports fan- rarely missing games of the Packers, Brewers, Bucks, and Badgers. He enjoyed playing tennis, racquetball, biking, and working out. Joel enjoyed spending time in the Wisconsin north woods and loved fishing. He had a great passion for being in the kitchen and cooking. He was an aspiring chef.
Joel had a great love of animals and children. He was easy going and loved making conversation with anyone he met. Joel wore a bracelet on his wrist that read "Kindness is in our power even when fondness is not". It was a true testament to his kind nature. Those who knew him knew he wore his heart on his sleeve.
Joel lived for many years in Madison, WI working in the service industry. He returned to Stevens Point in late 2017, working most recently at WISH in Weston, WI. Joel was loved by so many. His sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of all those who loved him.
Joel was preceded in death by his grandparents Chester and Elizabeth Kiedrowski, grandfather Ernest Scheppa, grandmother Marilyn Scheppa, and his uncle Gary Scheppa.
Survivors include his parents Frank Kiedrowski and Karen Palbrach of Stevens Point, brothers Mike (Julie) Kiedrowski of Bozeman, MT, Jason Kiedrowski of Stevens Point, stepfather Gary Palbrach of Stevens Point, grandmother Betty Scheppa of Plover, step siblings Jake Palbrach, Deanna (Dustin Yenter) Palbrach, Todd (Jen) Palbrach all of Stevens Point, nephews Dominick, Drew, Gavin, and Luke, his best friend Rich Lee of Madison, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his beloved cat Clifford.
Private funeral services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to Brainard Funeral Home, C/O Kiedrowski Family, 522 Adams Street, Wausau, WI 54403 or by visiting www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Oct. 2, 2019