John A. Kingston
1947 - 2020
Waupaca - John Arthur Kingston, age 72, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 4 after a courageous battle with cancer. His loving wife was by his side, and in the days prior he was surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and siblings. John was born on September 26, 1947 to Laura (Rosenow) and Samuel Kingston in Stevens Point, WI. John spent his entire childhood in Stevens Point. He graduated from Pacelli High School and went on to receive his Bachelor's of Science in Industrial Engineering from The University of Wisconsin - Stout. On July 1, 1967 he married the love of his life, Barbara Meier.

John had a long, successful career as a technical and quality manager in the packaging industry. He was a hard worker who was highly respected by his colleagues. However, the most important things in his life were faith and family. He was a loving and present husband, father, and grandfather. Everyone that knew him experienced his kindness, generosity, patience, humility, thoughtfulness, sense of humor, and all-around goodness. He loved sailing, his morning prayers, tinkering, and being at his cottage (or anywhere else) with his family. He was a huge fan of any team his grandchildren played for and any performing art they participated in. Most of all, he loved being with his best friend, Barb, and it was rare for them to be apart.

He is survived by Barbara, his wife of 53 years; daughters, Laurie (John) Ramich of Sherwood and Lisa (Troy) Durkee of Stevens Point; sons Scott (Carrie) Kingston of Wild Rose and Sean (Stacy) Kingston of Oak Creek; grandchildren Zachary, Carley, Mackenzie, Bailey, David, Alexis, Tyler, Samuel, Keyvalin, Sydney, and Sophia; brothers Samuel and Thomas; sisters Anne, Katie, Judith, Mary, and Barbara; and 26 nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am on Friday, June 19 at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Waupaca There will be a Celebration of Life and luncheon to follow at 1 pm on the beach at Little Silver Lake Resort in Wild Rose, rain or shine. There will be room for 150 people at the Funeral Mass, and for many more at the beach. Please join us in celebrating John's amazing life.

The Kingston family would like to give special recognition to John's oncologist, Dr. Jahagirdar, a gentle and ever-present guide for John and his family during this painful journey. They would also like to share their gratitude with Dr. Voskuil and the staff at ThedaCare for their compassion and kindness during John's final days.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave, Neenah, WI; (920) 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church
JUN
19
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
beach at Little Silver Lake Resort
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
