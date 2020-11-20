John A. Trzebiatowski



John Trzebiatowski, age 59, of Amherst Jct, WI, left this earth to begin his new life on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The legacy of his life can be summed up in one word … love. John was a quiet, humble person. He had a love of family and Jesus. John had a unique compassion for people, especially those struggling as he was. Art was John's passion - he loved painting wildlife, flowers and animals. John enjoyed visiting local coffee shops, camping, library visits and taking nature walks. John is the son of the late Hubert and Sophie (Pionkowski) Trzebiatowski.



John is survived by his sisters and brothers, Maxine Schmitz of Appleton, Gerald Trzebiatowski of Waupaca, Robert (Cathy) Trzebiatowski of Amherst Jct., Mary Kimball of Waupaca and Jeff Trzebiatowski of Amherst Jct. John's kind heart also touched the lives of his nieces and nephews.



A private funeral with immediate family will be held celebrating John's life. The Jungers-Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.



JUNGERS-HOLLY FUNERAL HOME



526 S. Main Street



Waupaca, WI 54981



(715) 258-4020









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store