John Bronk Jr.
Stevens Point - John Bronk Jr. Age 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his home with his loving family at his side.
He was born June 12, 1937 in Rosholt, the son of Eleanore (Bronk) Cychosz. He was united in marriage to Marlene Piesik on June 17, 1967 at St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Church in Custer. Together they were married 52 years and raised 3 children. John attended St. Adalbert Catholic School in Rosholt.
He enlisted in the United States Army on May 14, 1957 in Milwaukee, WI. He proudly served as a Pvt. 2 in the 9th Quartermaster Co. at Fort Carson, Colorado until he was honorably discharged. In his early years he worked for Soo Line Railroad, and retired from CN Railroad in 2002.
He enjoyed western movies, watching the Packers and Brewers, and watching wrestling. He will be remembered for his love of his family. He was always willing and wanting to help his children with various chores and tinkering around the house. His grandchildren brought him great joy and he loved rooting for them at their sporting events, and his great granddaughter brought smiles and laughter to him. John had a strong Catholic faith, and he cherished his faith by volunteering and attending mass.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marlene; children Charlene (David) Lassa of Stevens Point, Julie (Michael) Melum of Iola, and Troy (Lisa) Bronk of Sun Prairie; grandchildren Chelsea (Joshua) Mckeen, Andrew (Ashley) Lassa, Skyler Lassa, Hannah and Carter Melum, and Aiden and Addison Bronk; one great granddaughter Harper Mckeen.
He is further survived by his three sisters; Terri (Michael) Karch of Stevens Point, Carol (Arnie) Kizewski of Custer and Mary Ann Cychosz of Stevens Point; sister in law Josephine (Hubert) Rzentkowski and eight brother in laws Joe (Linda) Piesik, Stanley (Pauline) Piesik, Ernest (Marilyn) Piesik, Frank , Tom, John and Nick Piesik and David (Bonnie) Piesik. He was preceded in death by his mother Eleanore, two brothers Ernest and Phil and one nephew Robert Cychosz
A Funeral Mass will be planned at a later date at St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Custer. Please check back to the Pisarski Funeral Home website and our local newspaper for future information. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established at a later date.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020