|
|
John C. Brzezinski
Stevens Point - John C. Brzezinski, age 88, of Stevens Point passed away at home on Friday, August 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
A Mass of a Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church - 838 Fremont St., Stevens Point. Rev. Steve Brice will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9-10:45 AM on Friday at the church. A General Rosary will be prayed for John at 9AM. Burial will be at Guardian Angel Cemetery.
John was born on November 4, 1930, the son of John and Elizabeth (Flees) Brzezinski. He graduated from St. Ladislaus Catholic School in Bevent. On September 29, 1952 John married the love of his life Rita Worzalla. He worked at Marathon Electric and later as a custodian at UWSP until retirement.
John loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing, making Christmas wreaths, gardening, card playing, and going to the casino. He also enjoyed being an usher at St. Stanislaus Parish for many years.
John is survived by his wife Rita, 3 sons: Dennis (Debbie) Brzezinski, Stevens Point; Jerry (Renee) Brzezinski, Stevens Point; and Brian (Judy) Brzezinski, Custer; 3 siblings: Wallace Brzezinski, Helen Gollon, and Stanley Brzezinski, 14 grandchildren: Sandra, Amber, Stacy, Angie, Jamie, Lee, JJ, Michael, Nick, Sarah, Matt, Ellie, Alex, and Andrew, and 23 great grandchildren: Danielle, Addison, Carter, Caleb, Chloe, Corbin, Emily, Rylee, Liam, Grace, Caden, Wyatt, Leo, Brigid, Paul, Payton, Bentley, Levi, Dawsen, Madysen, Emersen, Carson, and Cameron.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son John R. Brzezinski, brother-in-laws Cliff Gollon, Larry Kluck, Henry Bronk and sister-in-laws Ester Brzezinski,Arlene Brzezinski and Violet Bronk
The family would like to give a special thanks to all the doctors and nurses at St. Michael's ICU and Ministry Hospice for their care and compassion.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019