John C. Hodgson
Stevens Point - John C. Hodgson, age 84, of Stevens Point died on March 15, 2020 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King.
John was born to Clyde and Ottilie (Artmann) Hodgson in Milwaukee, WI. When he was 7, the family moved to Rudolph, WI. While in Rudolph, John attended the local 1-12 school and graduated in 1954.
After graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged after 2 years. John was employed as an insurance salesman at Prudential and later worked as an independent insurance salesman founding Hodgson Insurance.
John married the love of his life, Mary Tomczak, on August 29, 1959 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Stevens Point.
John was a proud member of many organizations in Central Wisconsin. He was the director of the Steven's Point Drum and Bugle Corps and a founding member of the St. Joseph's Folk Choir. John was a chaplain with the Elk's Lodge; he was a member of both the Plover and Rudolph Legion. In Rosholt, John was a member of the Steam Engines Club and on the committee for the Rosholt Fair. He was extremely proud of counseling people through the AA program.
John was an outdoorsman; he found joy in hunting, fishing, and camping. Those who met John knew him as outgoing and helpful. He loved woodworking and would make desks for local businesses. John was jovial and always had a joke ready to make someone laugh.
He is survived by his wife, Mary of Stevens Point; children, Kathy (Dave) Hansen of Junction City, Steve (Kim) Hodgson of Plover, and Jim (Dianna) Hodgson of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren, Brittney Hodgson, Samantha Hodgson, Kylie Hodgson, Jasmine Hodgson, and Alex (Victoria) Hansen.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Due to current circumstances and health concerns with COVID-19, services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed towards Honor Flight and the .
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Wisconsin Veterans Home at King, the "Angels" at Inclusa, and Paul Alevan with ADRC.
