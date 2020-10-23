1/
John D. Carponter
John D. Carponter

Plover - John D. Carponter, age 64, passed away on October 20, 2020 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau.

A Celebration of Life Service for John will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Shuda Plover Funeral Home - 2400 Plover Rd, Plover, WI. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 10AM until the time of services on Tuesday at the Plover Funeral Home.

John was born in Kirksville, MO. John and his family later moved to Erie, PA where John attended private schools. After high school, John attended Ball State University in Indiana where he graduated with a degree in Actuarial Science. After graduation, he relocated to Stevens Point, WI where he quickly moved up the ranks at Sentry Insurance, where he became a V.P. in Personal Lines. Having had his fill of the corporate world, John retired at the age of 39 and moved to Plover, WI where he and his wife purchased a bar. They named the bar "Jeeper's Gin Mill", which harkens back to the nickname his mom had given him when he was born.

John was an avid weightlifter as a teenager, excelled at darts as a young adult, and hadn't quite mastered golf in his extended "retirement" but loved it anyway.

John was a loving husband to Theresa (Patton) Carponter, the beloved son of Joyce (Jiuliante) Carponter, beloved brother to Candace Carponter and Cassandra Carponter; step-father to David Skibba; grandfather to Frost Skibba, and crazy uncle Jeep to his nieces, Alia Carptoner-Walker and Shea Carponter-Broderick.

He will be missed for so many things, but especially for his movie recommendations (Finding Nemo one of his favorites.)

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2020.
