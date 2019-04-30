Services Pisarski Funeral Home 703 Second Street Stevens Point , WI 54481 715-344-4595 Resources More Obituaries for John Morser Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John E. Morser

Stevens Point - After his customary morning bike ride and a specially brewed espresso, John Morser, 76, settled into his favorite chair and peacefully passed away. He must have been happy having just learned that his son, Eric, had been granted a full professorship at Skidmore College.



Born in Racine, WI to Earl and Edna (Bistema) Morser, John with his wife Karen Erickson moved to Point in 1970 after receiving his Bachelors and Master's degrees from UW Milwaukee and his PhD from the University of Iowa to join the Political Science department at UWSP as Assistant Professor. During his 34 years of teaching, John focused on political theory, constitutional law and judicial process and the innovative Indian Law course he developed. Putting his academic passions into practice, he co-founded the Student Legal Society, insisting it include the Legal Services Office and free legal assistance to UWSP students. The program's provision to hire a lawyer eventually led to a coalition of academics, judges, attorney and law enforcement professionals dedicated to reforming justice administration in Portage County. Additionally, he was active in the Portage County Bar's legal representation program. His public service included several years on the state board of Wisconsin Public Radio.



Not only a teacher and advocate for equal justice, John was an accomplished artist and ardent supporter of the arts in Portage County. During the late 70s and mid- 80s, he and a colleague operated Focal Point Studios, a commercial photography studio. John would then go on to develop his aesthetic photography, concentrating on classic black and white portraiture and evocative landscapes. His works have been exhibited at several area art fairs, the Red Mill, Point's Gallery Q and the Public Library as well as many private homes. He helped found the Stevens Point Festival of the Arts, serving on its board until quite recently, and he helped establish the Hidden Studios Art Tour of area artists' studios each fall. Always generous with his talents, he provided free photography for many community and university events, most notably the theater and dance performances, for years.



In addition to his academic and artistic accomplishments, John was an avid bicyclist. He was somewhat interested in the mechanical and technical aspects of the bicycle, and indeed could strip one down and and build it up again, but all who rode with him more than a couple of times found out that his main interest was getting people together. He wanted you to meet at his house, and he wanted you to fill up your water bottles, and he wanted you to use his pumps to fill up your tires, and all the while he was cracking jokes and exchanging repartee. And if your bike was not performing well that day he would tell you to take one of his--he always had some spares. And after the ride he wanted to stop for coffee, either at one of the shops in town or back at his house, where he said (and fully believed) you'd "get the best coffee in town." He liked to ride, but more, he liked to foster camaraderie. And he did that better than he made coffee.



John was preceded in death by his younger brother, Mark, and is survived by his former wife Karen, their son, Eric (Angela Ellis) their grandson Nicholas, and a host of friends who are sorely distressed by his death but vastly enriched by his life and friendship. Intolerant of pomposity and intellectual foolishness of all sorts, John kept us and himself on track. Though he could be prickly at times, John, filled with benevolence, compassion, genuine concern for others and a strong sense of decency, was a model of what a truly good friend could be. A celebration of John's life will be planned at a later date.