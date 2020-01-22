|
John H. Pezewski
Stevens Point - John H. Pezewski of Stevens Point, was called to his eternal rest on Monday, January, 20th 2020 at Marshfield Hospital at the age of 73.
John was born May 19, 1946 in the town of Rosholt WI, to the late John and Mary (Gilmeister) Pezewski. He attended local schools in Rosholt and graduated from Rosholt High School in 1964. After high school, he moved to Milwaukee for work where he met his future wife Patricia Foucault. On June 27, 1967 John and Patricia were married in Waukegan, IL. They lived together in Milwaukee for three years before moving to Stevens Point where they raised their four children. John worked for many years at Steel King as a painter. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, cheering the local sports teams, and enjoying the outdoors with a cold MGD in hand and a tin of chew by his side.
John is survived by his 4 children: Ronald (Linda) Pezewski, Tammie (Chris) Zahn, Ann (Stewart) Plaski, and Tina (Brian) Adamski; sister: Virginia, 12 grandchildren: Stephanie, Brittany (Somchi), Nathan, Cavan, Cassi, Alec, Amanada, Austin, Henry, Sadie, Lexi, and Zack; 5 great-grandchildren: Skylee, Khole, Anya, Kinsley, and William.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Patricia, 2 sisters Josephine and Luci, brother Harry, and son-in-law Randy.
A Celebration of Life Service for John will be held at 6PM on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley St. Stevens Point. Deacon Vern Linzmeier will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 3-6PM on Friday at the funeral chapel.
The family would like to thank his special friend Kathy for being by his side the past 5 years.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020