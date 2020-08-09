John J. Rosenthal
Plover - John J. Rosenthal age 87 of Plover, passed away at Copperleaf Senior Living surrounded by family on August 6, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. A Mass of Christian Burial for John will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday August 14, 2020 at St. Bronislava Catholic Church in Plover. Rev Brandon Guenther will officiate. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 4:00 - 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 13, at the Shuda Funeral Chapel - Stevens Point. A general Rosary will be prayed Thursday evening at 7:00 PM in the Shuda Funeral Chapel - Stevens Point.
John "Jack", as many knew him, was born July 5, 1933 at his childhood home on Franklin St. in Stevens Point, WI; to parents Loddie and Mamie (Kieliszewski) Rosenthal. He attended P.J. Jacobs High School in Stevens Point. He then went on to college, attending UW-Madison and graduating with a Master's Degree in Accounting. Shortly thereafter John proudly enlisted in the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1958. Following his time in service John returned to WI and married RoseMarie (Tomczak) Rosenthal on October 31, 1959 at St. Bronislava Catholic Church. The two were happily married for 54 years. John and RoseMarie worked diligently together, in their successful tax preparation private practice in Plover with John as Accountant. John was a career long member of NATP - National Association of Tax Professionals. For many years John also worked as an upholsterer with his brother Larry Rosenthal. In John's younger years he enjoyed playing basketball and speed boat racing on the Wisconsin River with his brother and friends. John loved to take his family on vacations to various destinations throughout the U.S. You could often find John in his prized vegetable garden, especially tending to his tomatoes. John and RoseMarie also enjoyed playing Bingo throughout the area. John strongly believed in community and church involvement: serving the Village of Plover as Board Trustee in the 1970's and setting up voting machines for the Village for many years. John was a lector for St. Bronislava parish and also helped with their parish picnic set-up. John deeply loved his family and faith; sacrificing much for them throughout his 87 years of life.
John is survived by his two sons: Gary (Jean) Rosenthal, Plover, WI and Alan Rosenthal, Neenah, WI; his older brother Larry Rosenthal, Stevens Point, WI; and his five grandchildren: Kyle (Heidi) Rosenthal, Green Bay, WI; Anna Rosenthal, Plover, WI; Sarah Baker, New York City, NY; Joseph Baker, Madison, WI; and Rachael Baker, Madison, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife RoseMarie, his daughter Kim Baker and his sister Catherine Ziolkowski.
