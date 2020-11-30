John James Dondlinger
Wisconsin Rapids - John J. Dondlinger age 78 passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home.
He was born on May 21, 1942 in Milwaukee, son of Theophil and Apolonia (Diderrich) Dondlinger. On September 23, 1967, he married Sue-Ann Corrigan at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Milwaukee.
John was a Construction steamfitter and a member of Steamfitters Union Local #601 in Milwaukee for 50 years, during this time he was a part-time self-employed in the recycling business for over 40 years. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Richfield, WI for 32 years, active in their Holy Name Society as past president and the usher society. Former member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in Almond and current member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa. John was a Cub Master for the Bay-Lakes Council in the Slinger School District. He supported Catholic Mission in India for over 35 years. His hobbies were competitive black powder shooting using Civil War guns, collecting beer steins and coins, reading, playing cards, and operating a small business, cutting and delivering surveyor stakes.
He is survived by his wife, Sue-Ann of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; son, Daniel (Denise) Dondlinger of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; daughter, Theresa (Christopher) Reuss of Menasha, WI; five grandchildren, Hannah (Michael) Stoeger, John D. Dondlinger, Katherine Dondlinger, Claire (fiancé Andrew Coenen) Reuss and Matthew Dondlinger; two brothers, William Dondlinger of Menomonee Falls, WI and Ronald (Kathie) Dondlinger of Hales Corners, WI; sister, Dorothy (Joseph) Bodeau of Union Grove, WI and nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Ronald Bronson.
A funeral service will be on Thursday, December 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca. Father John Swing will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in the Town of Lanark, Portage County. Friends may offer condolences on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Interim Health Care and Palliative Care of Wausau at 510 N 17th Ave Suite A, Wausau, WI 54401 or the Oncology Department at St. Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point, WI.
Due to the Covid-19, family asks that anyone attending the funeral should wear a mask and keep a social distance.
Holly Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com