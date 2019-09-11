Services
Jungers-Holly Funeral Home
262 S Main St
Amherst, WI 54406
(715) 824-3221
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jungers-Holly Funeral Home
262 S Main St
Amherst, WI 54406
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Jungers-Holly Funeral Home
262 S Main St
Amherst, WI 54406
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church - Fancher
Amherst, WI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church - Fancher
Amherst, WI
John M. Modrzewski

John M. Modrzewski Obituary
John M. Modrzewski

Amherst - John Modrzewski, age 79, of Amherst, WI passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at his residence. John was born in Plover on April 25, 1940, the son of the late Joseph and Theresa (Meronek) Modrzewski.

John farmed from 1973 to the present. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and is a member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. John is survived by his sons: Nathan (Lydia) Modrzewski, Littleton, CO & Steve (Jacci) Modrzewski, Stevens Point; his twin daughters: Danielle (Kyle) Collins, Plover & Danette (Todd) Stiteley, Stevens Point and 8 grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister: Ann Omernik, Polonia and his brother: Joseph (Elsie) Modrzewski, Amherst. The Funeral Mass will be on Friday, September 13 at 10:30 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Amherst with Father Dan Hackel, presiding. Burial with military rites will follow in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 4 to 8 PM at the Jungers-Holly Funeral Home in Amherst with a General Rosary at 7 PM. Visitation will continue on Friday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of mass at the church.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
