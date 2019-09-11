Services
Jungers-Holly Funeral Home
262 S Main St
Amherst, WI 54406
(715) 824-3221
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jungers-Holly Funeral Home
262 S Main St
Amherst, WI 54406
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Jungers-Holly Funeral Home
262 S Main St
Amherst, WI 54406
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church - Fancher
Amherst, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church - Fancher
Amherst, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Modrzewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Modrzewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Modrzewski Obituary
John Modrzewski

Amherst - John Modrzewski, age 79, of Amherst, WI, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at his home in Amherst, WI. A Funeral Mass will be on Friday, September 13th, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church - Fancher in Amherst, WI. A visitation will be held on Thursday evening, September 12th, from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Jungers - Holly Funeral Home in Amherst where there will be a Rosary Service at 7:00 PM. A visitation will also be held on Friday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 AM at the church. A full obituary will run in this week's paper. The Jungers - Holly Funeral Home of Amherst is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now