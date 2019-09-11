|
|
John Modrzewski
Amherst - John Modrzewski, age 79, of Amherst, WI, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at his home in Amherst, WI. A Funeral Mass will be on Friday, September 13th, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church - Fancher in Amherst, WI. A visitation will be held on Thursday evening, September 12th, from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Jungers - Holly Funeral Home in Amherst where there will be a Rosary Service at 7:00 PM. A visitation will also be held on Friday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 AM at the church. A full obituary will run in this week's paper. The Jungers - Holly Funeral Home of Amherst is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 11, 2019