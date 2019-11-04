|
John Patrick Gallagher
John Patrick Gallagher, age 64, of Stevens Point passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Maple Ridge Memory Care.
A memorial service will be held for John at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019. The service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church - 1410 Rogers St. Stevens Point.
John was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 11, 1955, to Emanuel "Red" and Eleanor "Pat" (Dowling) Gallagher. John received a Bachelor's Degree with an emphasis in Creative Writing from the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee. On May 11, 1993 John married Cindy Eide. John worked at the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point library. John was an avid reader who spent his free time walking his dogs and going out for ice cream with his family.
John is survived by his wife Cindy Gallagher and his daughter Abigail Gallagher.
John's family would like to give a special thanks to all the staff at Maple Ridge Memory Care and Ascension Hospice for their kindness, compassion, love, and support.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019