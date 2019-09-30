Services
Jungers-Holly Funeral Home
262 S Main St
Amherst, WI 54406
(715) 824-3221
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Jungers-Holly Funeral Home
262 S Main St
Amherst, WI 54406
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Pitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Pitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Pitt Obituary
John Pitt

Amherst - John Charles Pitt, a lifelong resident of Amherst, passed away at his home on September 26th, 2019. John was born on January 13th, 1947 to Pat and Connie (Kostuch) Pitt in Stevens Point.

John married Judi Suski on October 7th, 1967. They had two children Jay (Sue) Pitt and Jill (Wayne) Groshek.

John was preceded in death by the love of his life, Judi, his father, Pat, his brother, Roger, an infant sister Mary and his mother and father-in-law Leonard and Ann Suski.

John was a millwright at Consolidated Papers/Stora Enso for over 35 years. He retired in 2003 to 'get the hell out' and to take care of his ailing wife. He was an avid duck hunter and was a founding member of the Tomorrow River Chapter of Ducks Unlimited.

John was a man of many strong opinions which he was never afraid to share. He took great pride in supporting his kids, their spouses, and his grandkids. One of his favorite pastimes was supporting his grandkids in all of their sports and activities. Rarely did he miss a game. His love for the blue and white (not black) of the Falcons was unwavering. He loved all Amherst athletes as if they were his own. All of Amherst was his family.

John is survived by his son, Jay (Sue) Pitt and their children Jenna (Ryan) Mielke and Jaimee Pitt and Trace Ludeman, his daughter Jill (Wayne) Groshek, and their children Garth, Garrett and fiancé Carly Sowiak, Ashley and Bryan. His mother, Connie and his sister, Karen (Robert) Ostrowski and several nieces. He is also survived by his special friend, Sally Woyak.

A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday October 1, 2019 from 12 noon until 3 P.M. at the Jungers-Holly Funeral Home in Amherst. Burial of cremains will take place at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has established a scholarship in his name.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now