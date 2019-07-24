|
|
John R. Churchill
Arkdale - John R. Churchill, age 74, of Arkdale, Wisconsin died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Friendship, Wisconsin. Bishop Ramsell will officiate. Interment will be at the Mt. Repose Cemetery in Friendship. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the church. John was born February 9, 1945, in Dubuque, Iowa to Richard and Marie Grace (Hanson) Churchill. He graduated from High School in Oregon, WI and then attended college at UW Platteville, later getting his bachelor's degree from UW Stevens Point. John married Barbara J. Bentley on July 29, 1997, in Glenview, Illinois. He enjoyed model railroading, researching family ancestry, going to local sporting events, and playing cards. He was a basketball coach and refereed basketball, football, and soccer. John also chaperoned for Able Trek for the disabled. He taught Social Studies for over forty years at Ben Franklin Junior High School in Stevens Point. John was preceded in death by his father, Richard & Marie Churchill. Survivors include his wife, Barb Churchill of Arkdale; sons, James (Jennifer) Churchill of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; Robert Churchill of Onalaska, WI; David Churchill of Plover, WI; Will (Christy) Churchill of Holmen, WI; Richard (Diana) Churchill of Neenah, WI; daughters, Wendy (Jon) Dalton of Castle Rock, CO; Janet (Kenny) Duberstein of Mosinee, WI; Diana (Dan) Pronschinski of Buffalo City, WI; grandchildren, Stephanie (Kyle) Patterson, Courtney Reyna, Ashlee & Alex Churchill, Kelsey & Braxton Lierd, Savanna, Braden & Caitly Dalton, Lily & Claire Churchill, Nick & Joclyn Duberstein, and Austin & Eli Churchill; great-grandchildren, Carmynn Reyna, Bennett, and Elliott & Charlotte Patterson; first wife and mother of children, Pauline; siblings, Bob Churchill of Spring Green, WI; Mary Alt of Madison, WI; Carol Georgeson of Fitchburg, WI; seven stepchildren and 21 step-grandchildren. www.roseberrys.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 24 to July 26, 2019