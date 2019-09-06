Services
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-2113
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jack" Thompson


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Jack" Thompson Obituary
John "Jack" Thompson

Stevens Point - John "Jack" D. Thompson age 90, of Stevens Point passed away on August 31, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jack will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Jeffrey Hennes will officiate. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to Mass. Burial will be at the St. Stephen Catholic Cemetery.

Jack was born on April 1, 1929, in Stevens Point, the son of Harold and Frances (Strasser) Thompson. Jack, the second oldest of 12 children, attended St. Joseph School and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1947. After graduation and one year of college in Stevens Point, Jack joined the Army and served from 1949 to 1952. Despite the rigors of army life, he had fond memories of playing competitive football for his army battalion while stationed in Germany. Shortly after his return from service, Jack met the love of his life, Patricia Dineen. They were married on September 26, 1953. Together they raised eight children. Jack worked for 12 years for the Stevens Point Water Department, and retired from the ANR Pipeline Company in 1992 after a 25-year career.

Jack is survived by two daughters: Judy Thompson and Mary (Bill) Higgins. Five sons: Jerry (Christine) Thompson; Michael (Kathy) Thompson; Mark (Dalene) Thompson; Kenneth (Kristine) Thompson; Richard (Yvonne) Thompson; and daughter-in-law Laine (Rod) Mikkelson. Fifteen grandchildren: Katie, Heidi, Ben, Nick, Dan, Kristopher, Casey, Jacob, John, Leah, Lucas, Erin, Josie, Isaac, and Emily. Six great-grandchildren: Brynn, Connor, Lucas, Archer, Trinity, and Talia. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia, son James, his parents, a sister Janie, and a brother Bill.

Jack often remarked how fortunate he was to have married Pat, and together they created a rock-solid foundation for their family to thrive. Although a humble man, he was especially proud of his eight children. Jack was always engaging, friendly and personable to those he met.

The family is especially grateful for two very dedicated and compassionate caregivers, Maggie Fletcher and Sue Simkowski, as well as the care team at Bethany Place in Waupaca.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shuda Funeral Chapel
Download Now