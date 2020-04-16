Services
Eernisse Funeral Home
1600 West Grand Avenue
Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-2601
Brother John/Stanley J. Wozniak


1944 - 2020
Brother John/Stanley J. Wozniak Obituary
Brother John/Stanley J. Wozniak

Cedarburg - On Good Friday, April 10, 2020, Brother John Wozniak passed away at the age of 75 in Cedarburg, WI. A De La Salle Christian Brother for 58 years, he was born Stanley John Wozniak on September 18, 1944 to John C. and Bernardine (nee Prais) Wozniak in Stevens Point, WI. Brother John received his BS degree in religion and education from St. Mary's College, Winona, MN, an MS in history from North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND., and a Ph.D. in anthropology from the University of Texas, Austin, TX. He served as a full-professor at Saint Mary's in Winona, MN; Academic Dean and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Clarke College in Dubuque, IA; Dean of Arts and Sciences at Saint Leo University in Tampa, Florida; and finally, as Vice President of Academic Affairs at Divine Word College, Epworth, IA. He traveled extensively through Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. John was extremely interested in ancestry and worked extensively on the family genealogy. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Joseph. He is survived by his brothers Norbert, John (Cheryl), and David. The family held a private graveside service at Guardian Angel Cemetery in Stevens Point, WI.

Eernisse Funeral Home of Port Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
